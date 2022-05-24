Over the last several months, Dehd have been rolling out their new album Blue Skies. We’ve heard several songs from it already, including “Bad Love,” “Stars,” and “Empty In My Mind.” The album is out this Friday, but first the band is back with one more single.

Dehd’s latest is called “Window.” “‘Window’ is about being obsessed with true love and the construct of ‘the one,'” Emily Kempf said in a statement. “I wrote it to address my addiction to the terrible and wonderful pursuit of perfect love.”

“Window” comes with a video directed by Kempf alongside Kevin Veselka. Check it out below.

Dehd have also announced a bunch of new tour dates:

09/21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/22 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

09/23 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

09/27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

09/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

10/02 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/07 – Tucson, AC @ Rialto Theater

10/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest

10/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

10/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest

10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/25 – Boston, MA @ Royale

10/26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/02 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

11/03 – Aaru, CH @ Kiff

11/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

11/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Kristallen

11/09 – Oslo, NE @ John Dee

11/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

11/12 – Brussels, BE @ Grand Salon

11/16 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes

11/17 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/18 – Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs

11/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor

11/20 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Blue Skies is out 5/27 on Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.