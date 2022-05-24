Dehd – “Window”

Dehd – “Window”

New Music May 24, 2022 11:42 AM By Ryan Leas
Over the last several months, Dehd have been rolling out their new album Blue Skies. We’ve heard several songs from it already, including “Bad Love,” “Stars,” and “Empty In My Mind.” The album is out this Friday, but first the band is back with one more single.

Dehd’s latest is called “Window.” “‘Window’ is about being obsessed with true love and the construct of ‘the one,'” Emily Kempf said in a statement. “I wrote it to address my addiction to the terrible and wonderful pursuit of perfect love.”

“Window” comes with a video directed by Kempf alongside Kevin Veselka. Check it out below.

Dehd have also announced a bunch of new tour dates:

09/21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09/22 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
09/23 – Denver, CO @ The Summit
09/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
09/27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
09/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
10/02 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
10/06 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
10/07 – Tucson, AC @ Rialto Theater
10/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest
10/12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
10/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL Fest
10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/23 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/25 – Boston, MA @ Royale
10/26 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
10/27 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
11/02 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
11/03 – Aaru, CH @ Kiff
11/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen
11/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Kristallen
11/09 – Oslo, NE @ John Dee
11/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
11/12 – Brussels, BE @ Grand Salon
11/16 – Bristol, UK @ The Lanes
11/17 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/18 – Sunderland, UK @ Pop Recs
11/19 – Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor
11/20 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Blue Skies is out 5/27 on Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

