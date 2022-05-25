The last we heard from Gordi, she was teaming up with Troye Sivan for a new song called “Wait.” That was tied to the movie Three Months, but now Gordi is back with her own project: a six-song EP called Inhuman. It’s out in mid-July.

Along with the announcement, Gordi has shared a new song called “Way I Go.” “‘Way I Go’ is about the newness and the oldness of being in love,” she explained in a statement. “How it saturates and warms you, expands and transforms. The video was filmed in one afternoon and features me putting my short-lived career as a swim instructor to good use, before walking around the streets of Brunswick in Melbourne in a dusty pink blazer I bought for $5 from the local Goodwill store.”

That video was directed by Triana Hernandez. Check it out below.

The Inhuman EP is out 7/15 via Jagjaguwar.