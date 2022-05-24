Last month, venerable Brit-rock institution Bloc Party returned with Alpha Games, their first new album in six years. The band’s whole sales pitch for this one is that they’re getting back into their Silent Alarm-era fighting shape. Last night, the band’s promo tour brought them to James Corden’s Late Late Show, where they banged out their Alpha Games single “Traps.”

Bloc Party were never a hugely demonstrative act onstage, but they were always tight, and their songs always sounded big. That was still the case on Corden last night. “Traps” has a big mean riff, and the band seemed fully locked-in while playing it. James Corden seemed very excited about it, but I guess that’s his whole thing in general. Watch the performance below.

Alpha Games is out now on Infectious/BMG.