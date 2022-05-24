Watch A Little Kid Join Limp Bizkit To Perform “Break Stuff”
Limp Bizkit performed at the Resch Center in Wisconsin on Sunday night. At the end of the show, as the band was saying their goodbyes, Fred Durst interrupted the farewell by saying, “I promised this young man a little favor.” That young man in question was a little kid, who was very eager to perform Limp Bizkit’s 1999 Significant Other track “Break Stuff” as the night’s final song. “Let’s hear it for this little motherfucker,” Durst said, egging on the kid for the song’s expletive-laden bridge. Seems fun! Watch video below.