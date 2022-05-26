Don McLean Pulls Out Of NRA Rally Following Uvalde School Shooting

Don McLean has canceled his performance at this weekend’s National Rifle Association annual meeting in Houston in light of Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed by an 18-year-old gunman with an AR-15.

“In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week,” McLean said in a statement. “I’m sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans. I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation.”

As Billboard points out, the NRA’s Grand Ole Night Of Freedom concert is still scheduled to happen on Saturday in Houston, which is about 250 miles away from Uvalde. Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin, former Restless Heart lead singer Larry Stewart, Jacob Bryant, and T. Graham Brown are scheduled to perform. Ironically, attendees are prohibited from bringing “firearms, firearm accessories, knives, and other items” to the three-day convention.