Musicians Cancel NRA Convention Performances In The Wake Of Texas School Shooting

The National Rifle Association is holding its convention in Houston, Texas this weekend, just days after America’s deadliest school shooting in a decade transpired at Robb Elementary School across the state in Uvalde. “American Pie” singer Don McLean was scheduled to perform at the convention, which will feature Republican leaders such as Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, but McLean canceled his appearance in light of the school shooting, which took the lives of 19 students and two teachers. Now other musicians are following suit, including Larry Gatlin, Larry Stewart, and Danielle Peck.

“I cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention in Houston this weekend,” Gatlin, of the Gatlin Brothers, wrote in a statement. “While I agree with most of the positions held by the NRA, I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction toward trying to prevent the kind of tragedy we saw this week in Uvalde — in my beloved, weeping TEXAS.” His statement concludes, “I’m a 2nd Amendment guy, but the 2nd Amendment should not apply to everyone. It’s that simple.”

Stewart, from the band Restless Heart, issued a similar statement: “I want to honor the victims, families, the town and our friends in the great state of Texas the best I know how.” Peck also issued a statement: “After much thought, as a both a mother and out of respect for all of the families in Uvalde, TX during the heartbreaking time, I have made the decision to not host or perform at the NRA Event in Houston this weekend. Instead, my thoughts and prayers will be with the families going through this tragic and unimaginable time right now.”

Here’s the full version of Gatlin’s statement:

To my fellow sad Americans— I cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention in Houston this weekend. While I agree with most of the positions held by the NRA, I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction toward trying to prevent the kind of tragedy we saw this week in Uvalde — in my beloved, weeping TEXAS. It is not a perfect world and the “if only crowd’s” policies will never make it one. I am a “what if guy” and I can’t help but ask the question, “What if the teachers had been proficient in the use of firearms and had, in fact been armed this week? My answer is that there would not be 21 freshly dug graves for 21 of GOD’s precious children. My prayers and thoughts go to all who are suffering, and I pray that the NRA will rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions regarding firearms in AMERICA. I’m a 2nd Amendment guy, but the 2nd Amendment should not apply to everyone. It’s that simple.

GOD HELP US PLEASE

-Larry Gatlin

As of now musical artists including T. Graham Brown, Jacob Bryant, and “God Bless The U.S.A.” singer Lee Greenwood (pictured up top) are still scheduled to perform at the convention.

UPDATE: On Thursday night, Greenwood and Brown dropped out as well. Jacob Bryant is the only performer still scheduled, but Billboard reports that the NRA is expected to cancel the concert entirely on Friday.