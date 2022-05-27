Watch Harry Styles & James Corden Film An “Impromptu” Music Video In Some Brooklyn Girls’ Apartment

News May 27, 2022 9:02 AM By Ryan Leas

Last week, Harry Style’s released his latest album Harry’s House. He’s been in rollout mode for a bit, and that hasn’t stopped since the album’s arrival. Now, that includes making an “impromptu” music video with James Corden — not in Harry’s house, but in some Brooklyn girls’ apartment.

In the beginning of a long feature, Corden appears on a Brooklyn street with Harry, claiming they have three hours and $300 to film a music video, with no location and no plan. Either through a strange amount of luck or, you know, some plan, they try a few doors before, at the end of the block, being welcomed up by four women — one of whom later just happens to have a Harry Styles shrine in her bedroom, complete with an image of him as Harry Potter! (Corden cleans it all up, claiming he’s afraid she might be a “psychopath.”)

Throughout, Styles plays a sort of begrudging, bemused version of himself. “I’ve never directed a music video before, are you trusting me with this?” Corden asks him in the beginning, to which Styles stares down at the ground and manages “Yeahhh.” Later, in a cutaway while Corden is setting up the apartment, Styles is seated alone in a bathroom and says: “I can’t stress this enough, this was all James’ idea. I was in a Christopher Nolan movie, and this is my dressing room. Should we just scrap it, is it too late to just do a Carpool Karaoke?”

All the Corden bits are… very Corden-y. But Styles, the charmer he is, makes for some funny moments. You can watch the whole thing below.

