The Dinosaur Jr. Doc Freakscene Captures A Legendary Rock Band’s Sound And Fury

Those seeking as much painstaking detail as possible about the band’s history, infighting included, should check out the Dinosaur Jr. chapter in Michael Azerrad’s canonical ’80s underground rock history Our Band Could Be Your Life. Freakscene paints in broader strokes, but it certainly gets the point across. To do so, it pulls from extensive chats with Dinosaur’s three founding members and ropes in an all-star team of interviewees including Black Flag’s Henry Rollins, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore, My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields, Hüsker Dü’s Bob Mould, the Pixies’ Frank Black, the journalist and zine pioneer Byron Coley, Sub Pop’s Megan Jasper, her sister Maura Jasper (the artist responsible for Dinosaur’s iconic cover art in the ’80s), and more. Several of these folks are documentary talking heads on a regular basis, but it’s fun to see how many big names turned out to pay homage to this band, even if some noteworthy players do not appear. I would have liked to hear from the band’s 1980s label heads Greg Ginn (of SST) and Gerard Cosloy (then of Homestead) — particularly Cosloy, whose history with Mascis and Lou Barlow dates back to before the formation of Dinosaur. On the other hand, the most trenchant insights in the doc come from the band members themselves.

The first half of Freakscene is more narratively driven, telling the story of how Dinosaur Jr. started to implode even before their popularity exploded. After a brief segment dedicated to Deep Wound, the overachieving Western Massachusetts hardcore band for which a teenage Barlow thrashed the guitar and Mascis bashed the drums, the Dinosaur story begins. In keeping with a nationwide movement away from straightforward hardcore toward artier, more melodic sounds, Mascis switches to guitar, starts writing songs, and founds a new band that pulls as much from classic rock as punk. He recruits the introverted Barlow to play bass, “which always surprised me because I thought he hated me,” Barlow recalls. Mascis rounds out the lineup with a hippie-punk drummer by the name of Murph, born Emmett Jefferson Murphy III, whose carefree vibe and fondness for drugs run counter to his bandmates’ stoic hardcore backgrounds. Several delightful minutes are devoted to Mascis and Murph describing each other’s demeanors and personal styles; the photos from those early days are spectacular.

In spite of (or maybe because of) all their baked-in personal friction, the band quickly hits upon an inspired signature sound: a sludgy, deafeningly loud strain of punk-based guitar-pop topped off with electrifying Mascis guitar solos. In an attempt to capture the same visceral feeling he got from playing drums, Mascis runs his guitar through countless effects pedals and cranks it up to unimaginable volumes that sometimes send Barlow and Murph running to the bathroom to hide during rehearsals and get Dinosaur banned from more than a few venues across America. But Barlow is impressed by Mascis’ songwriting and devoted to “the absolute purity of his vision,” and Murph is similarly enthused about the chemistry they’re developing. Soon, so are tastemakers like Sonic Youth, who take them out on tour in 1986 between Dinosaur’s first and second albums: “our only fun tour,” per Mascis. Brief though it may be, footage of the two bands chilling outside a house in Buffalo is one of the film’s most pleasing archival treasures.

But when Dinosaur head out on the road the following summer ahead of their breakout sophomore album You’re Living All Over Me, it’s far from a blast. A series of van breakdowns leads to a week stranded in Mountain Home, Idaho, where Mascis makes sport of belittling Barlow and Murph takes out his frustration with his bandmates by destroying a mattress. (It’s Murph who offers up the movie’s best quote beyond that Mascis line about not having fun: “I guess I always felt like I was waiting for those guys to grow up. I couldn’t figure out why they were so immature. I was like, ‘What’s with you guys? We’re a good band. Why don’t you get with it? Why don’t you step up to the plate and make this shit happen?’ Because to me it was easy. The social part was easy. Integrating, being with people was easy. And I didn’t understand that for them, that was hard.”)