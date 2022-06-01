Autopsy: The Last Hours Of…, a show on the cable TV network Reelz that “reveals the truth behind the controversial deaths of global icons and people whose untimely deaths were surrounded by scandal and intense media attention,” is about to premiere a new episode about the late Eddie Van Halen this Sunday. Wolfgang Van Halen, Eddie’s son and bandmate, is not pleased.

In a tweet reacting to news about the show, Wolfgang wrote, “Fuck @ReelzChannel, fuck everyone that works on this show, and fuck you if you watch it. Fucking disgusting trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer. Pathetic and heartless.” According to this excerpt from the synopsis published at Blabbermouth, it sounds like Autopsy is playing up the salaciousness, as these shows do:

But behind his contagious smile there was a darker undercurrent that would plague Eddie throughout his life. As an extremely shy kid Eddie started drinking alcohol at just 12 years old to calm his nerves after seeing his father drink to calm himself and for the next four decades Eddie wrestled with addiction issues. Often relying on alcohol and other substances to maintain his creativity Eddie would spend many years in and out of rehab. He was a workaholic often pushing his body to the limits in order to perform while secretly battling illness. Eddie died at the age of 65 from cancer but if caught early Eddie’s disease had reasonable survival rates so what exactly happened?

It’s safe to say the family did not participate in the episode.

https://twitter.com/WolfVanHalen/status/1531959836761436160