Watch Angel Olsen’s New Big Time Film & Premiere Party Concert

News June 2, 2022 10:08 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

This Friday, Angel Olsen will release her sixth studio album, Big Time. Earlier in May, she announced a visual counterpart to Big Time: a film directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch. If you have Twitch, then you can watch the 28-minute film now — beginning at 6:30PM PT / 9:30PM ET, Olsen’s Big Time film will premiere on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. The Big Time Twitch Watch Party will also feature a Q+A with Olsen and Stuckwisch before pivoting to a concert airing from the premiere party at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles.

Back in May, Olsen opened up about her album’s film component:

At the time of my mothers passing I kept having these super visual dreams about time travel. Later on I decided I’d name the record Big Time, not only because of the song but also as a kind of wink to time expansion and change. When I approached Kimberly Stuckwisch about making these videos, I thought it would be cool to include the storyline of one of the dreams I’d had, and really use it as a way to tell the story of the songs. She added dialogue and events, some that are based in reality and others that haven’t happened, to create a story arc around my dream, to give it a thicker plot, using the music videos within and creating a larger film. I’ve always had a vivid imagination and it was really special to make these subconscious moments real, but it was also a really emotional and raw process and felt almost at times like a spiritual clearing, that by putting myself in the story and moving pieces of it around, I also personally had to re-examine my losses and find a new way to process the events that actually took place in my life. Though most of it is scripted, it is probably the most intimate work I have ever made and shared with the public… and it serves as an homage to my mother. I only wish my mom was here to listen to the record, because something tells me that she would have really liked this one.

Stream Olsen’s Big Time film below.

