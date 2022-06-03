Pavement Stage A Mighty Return At Primavera Despite First-Day Organizational Snafus

Back in the early, innocent days of January 2020, Primavera Sound announced its big 20th anniversary blowout. You know the deal. Two years later, and we’ve finally arrived at the festival’s belated birthday celebration, spread out across two weekends with a significantly expanded Ciutat program of club gigs around Barcelona during the interim week. When the new lineup was announced last year, we commented that Primavera 2022 has every band — and it’s true, it feels like everyone is here this year. It’s a stacked lineup even for a festival known for its impressive booking.

Unfortunately, that big celebratory weekend got off to a rocky start. If you’ve seen any chatter online, you know a lot of festivalgoers were perplexed by some of this year’s decisions. One of the most baffling elements is lack of access to water, with no stations and no vendors aside from the bars, which often had waits over an hour given the general oversold/understaffed feeling going on last night. There also seems to be a lack of security and crowd control, with bottlenecks and cramming becoming particularly brutal at the main stages — which have been placed directly side-by-side, which in turn created a strange use of space on the main field. Primavera has always been crowded and a little crazy — it’s a big festival, that’s how it goes — but something felt noticeably off and at times unsafe last night. (The festival has since apologized and vowed to make improvements today.)

Today marks the second day of Primavera Sound. We are aware of the problems in the bar services yesterday and we apologize for them. We are working tirelessly to solve them so that we can all enjoy the coming days as we deserve. See you this afternoon. — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) June 3, 2022

If you could successfully navigate the changes of Primavera 2022, the music lived up to the promise of this year’s iteration. Thursday’s kickoff night featured a whole lot of indie faves and pop crossover figures: Dinosaur Jr., a smoldering set from Sharon Van Etten, Kacey Musgraves and Charli XCX both received by fervent fans, Yo La Tengo, a late late night set from Black Midi. Tame Impala were perhaps the big, unifying event of the night, filling that main-stage field with a cross-generational group of fans and dazzling with their perfectly calibrated laser/light/psychedelic overload live show. They also covered “Last Nite” for some good crowd-pleasing measure, after the Strokes had to drop out from this weekend due to COVID in their camp.

But then there was the indie fave grandaddy of them all: Pavement. This, as the band remarked early in their set, was originally supposed to happen in 2020, after they’d previously hinted at an imminent reunion in 2019. Of course, that was just one of those big events that got kicked further and further down the road, so we had to wait just a bit longer for the already long-awaited third coming of Pavement. When they first reunited in 2010, Primavera was also a significant stop. This time around, it’s effectively the debut of Pavement’s next run, excepting the LA theater show just over a week ago.