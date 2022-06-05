Watch Guns N’ Roses Play “Reckless Life” For The First Time In 29 Years

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

June 5, 2022 By James Rettig





Guns N’ Roses had their first show of 2022 in Portugal last night, after their scheduled Welcome To Rockville headlining slot got cancelled last month due to thunderstorms. As Rolling Stone points out, they added a new AC/DC cover into rotation — they started playing AC/DC songs after Axl Rose toured as the band’s singer back in 2016. Now they’re doing Highway To Hell‘s “Walk All Over You.”

They also broke out some rarities. They performed “Reckless Life” for the first time since 1993 — the song, originally by GNR precursor band Hollywood Rose, was part of the band’s Live ?!*@ Like a Suicide EP. And they did the Appetite For Destruction version of “You’re Crazy” (as opposed to the acoustic Lies version) for the first time since 1991.

Check out videos below.

