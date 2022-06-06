Woodsist Festival 2022 Has Waxahatchee, Guided By Voices, Woods, & More

Jeremy Earl, leader of the rustic indie band Woods, started his Woodsist label in 2006, and he started booking his Woodsist Festival in different picturesque places around the country shortly afterwards. Last year, after taking a break for the pandemic, the Woodsist Festival returned, with Yo La Tengo and Parquet Courts headlining a lineup at a farm in New York’s Hudson Valley. This fall, the Woodsist Festival will return to that same venue, and it’s got a pretty great lineup.

When the Woodsist Fest comes back to Arrowhead Farms in Accord, New York, it’ll have the gloriously ever-evolving Waxahathcee and the gloriously never-evolving Guided By Voices as its headliners. Woods will also play the festival, and the lineup also features acts like astral jazz greats Sun Ra Arkestra, Toureg blues band, Les Filles de Illighadad, Brian Eno collaborator Laraaji, harp spell-caster Mary Lattimore, Joshua Abrams’ Mind Maintenance project, and Medeski & Martin (though not Woods.) You can find all the relevant info here.