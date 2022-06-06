Watch Killer Mike Interview Jack White On His Talk Show Love & Respect

Watch Killer Mike Interview Jack White On His Talk Show Love & Respect

News June 6, 2022 1:54 PM By James Rettig
Killer Mike has his own talk show called Love & Respect, which airs through various PBS and NPR affiliates. This past week’s episode featured an interview with Jack White — billed as “Part 1,” so expect more to come. White talked about his early White Stripes days, his recent return to upholstery, and his pair of 2022 albums, the already-released Fear Of The Dawn and the forthcoming Entering Heaven Alive. He also talked about the importance of learning a trade, his recent on-stage engagement and marriage, and his constant championing of his hometown Detroit. Watch the episode below.

