Watch Killer Mike Interview Jack White On His Talk Show Love & Respect
Killer Mike has his own talk show called Love & Respect, which airs through various PBS and NPR affiliates. This past week’s episode featured an interview with Jack White — billed as “Part 1,” so expect more to come. White talked about his early White Stripes days, his recent return to upholstery, and his pair of 2022 albums, the already-released Fear Of The Dawn and the forthcoming Entering Heaven Alive. He also talked about the importance of learning a trade, his recent on-stage engagement and marriage, and his constant championing of his hometown Detroit. Watch the episode below.