Phoenix Announce North American Fall Tour With Porches Opening

Last week, Phoenix returned with one of their first songs in five years, “Alpha Zulu.” At the time, Thomas Mars said they were in the studio finishing their new album, the long-awaited followup to 2017’s Ti Amo. Still no word on that, but today Phoenix are back with some other news: They’re bringing the live show to North America later this year.

In September and October, Phoenix will hit the road Stateside, eventually making their way down to Mexico. Porches are supporting all the shows. Tickets go onsale this Friday at 10AM local time. In addition to the news, Phoenix shared a video for “Alpha Zulu.” You can check it all out below.

TOUR DATES:

09/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *

09/07 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom *

09/09 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

09/10 – New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

09/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

09/16 – Washington, DC @ Anthem *

09/17-09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/19 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *

09/22 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

09/23 – Bentonville, AR @ FOR_MAT Festival

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater *

10/07 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

10/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre *

10/14-10/16 – Austin, TX @ ACL

10/18 – Mexico City @ Pepsi Center

* – Porches supporting