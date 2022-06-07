Horse Jumper of Love – “Sitting On The Porch At Night”

Maria Gelsomini

New Music June 7, 2022 10:14 AM By James Rettig
0

Horse Jumper of Love – “Sitting On The Porch At Night”

Maria Gelsomini

New Music June 7, 2022 10:14 AM By James Rettig
0

Horse Jumper Of Love are releasing a new album, Natural Part, in a couple weeks. They’ve shared two singles already, “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes” and the title track, and today the Boston three-piece are back with one more. “Sitting On The Porch At Night” is spiky and strummy until it breaks out into a dreamy chorus. Dimitri Giannopoulos sings as an observer: “Sitting on the porch at night/ I watch the cars drive by/ With their back seats full of balloons/ And I thought, wow they must be having so much fun/ And without me.” Listen below.

Natural Part is out 6/17 via Run For Cover Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sam Fender Apologizes For “Ignorant” Post Calling Johnny Depp A Hero

3 days ago 0

Kelly Joe Phelps Dead At 62

4 days ago 0

Mariah Carey Sued For Allegedly Stealing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” From Country Song With The Same Title

3 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Announce More Reunion Shows

7 days ago 0

Watch Queen & Adam Lambert Open The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest