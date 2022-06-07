Horse Jumper of Love – “Sitting On The Porch At Night”

Horse Jumper Of Love are releasing a new album, Natural Part, in a couple weeks. They’ve shared two singles already, “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes” and the title track, and today the Boston three-piece are back with one more. “Sitting On The Porch At Night” is spiky and strummy until it breaks out into a dreamy chorus. Dimitri Giannopoulos sings as an observer: “Sitting on the porch at night/ I watch the cars drive by/ With their back seats full of balloons/ And I thought, wow they must be having so much fun/ And without me.” Listen below.

Natural Part is out 6/17 via Run For Cover Records.