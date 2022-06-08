The Lollapalooza 2022 lineup is undergoing some changes. The Chicago-based festival announced today that BTS member J-Hope will now be headlining on Sunday, closing out the night on the main stage. He is a replacement for Doja Cat, who cancelled all her festival gigs to recover from surgery on her tonsils. As a press release notes, this will make J-Hope “the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.”

And Pornos For Pyros will also once again sub in for Jane’s Addiction, who were also supposed to play on Sunday. The group played their first full concert in 24 years at Welcome To Rockville last month, and then announced some more reunion shows, including one in Chicago that is an official Lollapalooza aftershow. Last week, Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro talked about his struggles with long COVID.

Lollapalooza goes down in Chicago’s Grant Park from July 28 through 31.