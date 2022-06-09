Kurt Vile Hits Colbert, Announces New Tour Dates

Back in April, Kurt Vile released his latest album (watch my moves). He’ll be taking it on the road most of this year, but in the meantime he also stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night.

For his appearance there, Vile performed the (watch my moves) single/standout “Mount Airy Hill (Way Gone),” a song he told me was one of his favorites he’s ever written. He also performed the John Prine song “How Lucky” as a web exclusive. You might remember that Vile has some history with that song, having done a duet of it with Prine himself on the Speed, Sound, Lonely KV EP in 2020. It was the last recording Prine completed before his death.

Watch videos of both below.

In addition to the appearance, Vile has also announced a new set of North American tour dates for October. You can see those below.

10/12 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

10/13 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom *

10/14 – Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power *

10/15 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Sounds Series Block Party – Warhol *

10/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center *

10/18 – Louisville, KY @ Paristown Hall *

10/19 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

10/20 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral *

10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

10/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

10/23 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Brewery *

10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre !

10/29 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre !

10/30 – Boston, MA @ Royale !

10/31 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre !

* w/ Julia Shapira (of Chastity Belt)

! w/ Come