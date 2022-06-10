Back in March, the Brooklyn-based writer/editor Andrew Matson — who also posts music to SoundCloud — got Tacoma rappers Khris P and Glenn to freestyle over a semi-unlikely sample, Big Thief’s Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You cut “Heavy Bend.” At the time, Watson said he heard “Heavy Bend” and realized it was “begging to be looped.” Well, apparently the trio had some fun with that, because now they’re back with a whole EP called Gimme Indie Rock.

On SoundCloud, Matson describes Gimme Indie Rock as “six songs loosely inspired by Cube’s ‘Jackin’ For Beats’ and Puff’s ‘Take Hits From The ‘80s,’ except with current indie rock.” It includes the “Heavy Bend” freestyle, in addition to Khris P and Glenn rapping over Nilüfer Yanya’s “Midnight Sun,” Snail Mail’s “Ben Franklin,” Soul Glo’s “(Five Years And) My Family,” Arlo Parks’ “Hurt,” and one of the biggest indie songs in recent memory, Wet Leg’s “Chaise Longue.”

Listen below.