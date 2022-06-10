Livestream Gov Ball 2022 For Free

News June 10, 2022 3:20 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Livestream Gov Ball 2022 For Free

News June 10, 2022 3:20 PM By Ryan Leas
0

The 2022 edition of Governors Ball kicks off this weekend. Things get started today with Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, Black Pumas, Skepta, JPEGMAFIA, Beabadoobee, Channel Tres, Samia, and more. Over the course of the weekend, the festival will also feature Halsey, Flume, Roddy Ricch, YG, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, J. Cole, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Clairo, 100 gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Soccer Mommy, and a bunch of other people.

If you can’t make it to New York to experience the festival in person, Gov Ball is also offering a free livestream of each of its three days. It’s presented by Levi’s 501s and taking place on Twitch.

The Gov Ball livestream kicks off at 12PM eastern today, and you can watch it here. You can see today’s schedule below:

12:00 – Plastic Picnic
12:35 – Between Friends
01:05 – Julia Wolf
01:40 – Aly & AJ
02:10 – Paris Texas
02:35 – Blue DeTiger
03:10 – Coi Leray
03:50 – Samia
04:10 – Channel Tres
04:30 – Beabadoobee
04:50 – JPEGMAFIA
05:05 – Black Pumas
06:10 – Skepta
06:30 – Lil Wayne
07:35 – Quinn XCII
08:10 – The Knocks
08:35 – Louis The Child

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

$uicideboy$ Announce 2022 Grey Day Tour With JPEGMAFIA, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, More

3 days ago 0

The 10 Best Kate Bush Songs

3 days ago 0

The Greatest Hip-Hop Album Of All Time Doesn’t Exist

3 days ago 0

Justin Bieber Concerts Cancelled Due To Facial Paralysis

13 hours ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022 So Far

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest