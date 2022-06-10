Livestream Gov Ball 2022 For Free

The 2022 edition of Governors Ball kicks off this weekend. Things get started today with Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, Black Pumas, Skepta, JPEGMAFIA, Beabadoobee, Channel Tres, Samia, and more. Over the course of the weekend, the festival will also feature Halsey, Flume, Roddy Ricch, YG, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, J. Cole, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Clairo, 100 gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Soccer Mommy, and a bunch of other people.

If you can’t make it to New York to experience the festival in person, Gov Ball is also offering a free livestream of each of its three days. It’s presented by Levi’s 501s and taking place on Twitch.

The Gov Ball livestream kicks off at 12PM eastern today, and you can watch it here. You can see today’s schedule below:

12:00 – Plastic Picnic

12:35 – Between Friends

01:05 – Julia Wolf

01:40 – Aly & AJ

02:10 – Paris Texas

02:35 – Blue DeTiger

03:10 – Coi Leray

03:50 – Samia

04:10 – Channel Tres

04:30 – Beabadoobee

04:50 – JPEGMAFIA

05:05 – Black Pumas

06:10 – Skepta

06:30 – Lil Wayne

07:35 – Quinn XCII

08:10 – The Knocks

08:35 – Louis The Child