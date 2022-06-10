Livestream Gov Ball 2022 For Free
The 2022 edition of Governors Ball kicks off this weekend. Things get started today with Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, Black Pumas, Skepta, JPEGMAFIA, Beabadoobee, Channel Tres, Samia, and more. Over the course of the weekend, the festival will also feature Halsey, Flume, Roddy Ricch, YG, Tove Lo, Denzel Curry, J. Cole, Playboi Carti, Kaytranada, Clairo, 100 gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Soccer Mommy, and a bunch of other people.
If you can’t make it to New York to experience the festival in person, Gov Ball is also offering a free livestream of each of its three days. It’s presented by Levi’s 501s and taking place on Twitch.
The Gov Ball livestream kicks off at 12PM eastern today, and you can watch it here. You can see today’s schedule below:
12:00 – Plastic Picnic
12:35 – Between Friends
01:05 – Julia Wolf
01:40 – Aly & AJ
02:10 – Paris Texas
02:35 – Blue DeTiger
03:10 – Coi Leray
03:50 – Samia
04:10 – Channel Tres
04:30 – Beabadoobee
04:50 – JPEGMAFIA
05:05 – Black Pumas
06:10 – Skepta
06:30 – Lil Wayne
07:35 – Quinn XCII
08:10 – The Knocks
08:35 – Louis The Child