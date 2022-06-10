Back in April, Miya Folick released her first new song in three years, “Oh God.” That was the first preview of a forthcoming EP. Today, she’s back with another song from it called “Ordinary.”

“This song is about slowing down, looking inward, taking time with the people you love,” Folick said in a statement. “Things don’t have to be a party or a spectacle. They don’t have to be special to feel special. Rather than finding joy in rushing into things, I’m finding joy in patience, in quiet, in getting to know somebody slowly.”

“Ordinary” also features piano from Gia Margaret, who added: “When I first heard ‘Ordinary,’ I felt moved by its sweet melody and the direct and simple sentiment of the lyrics. The piano parts effortlessly flowed soon after my friend (Miya) asked me to lend my part. It was fun and made me feel something.”

“Ordinary” comes with a video directed by Noah Kentis. Check it out below.