Serengeti – “Sufjan Dennehy” (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)

New Music June 10, 2022 1:43 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Way back in 2006, the Chicago indie rapper Serengeti released Dennehy, an album on which he embodied the character of Kenny, an arch Chicagoan stereotype (“Favorite actor Dennehy, favorite drink O’Doul’s/ Bears, Hawks, Sox, Bulls!”) as a way to “answer to common complaints about hip-hop” and “to put the fun back in hip-hop.” Sixteen years later, he has released a remix of the album’s title track featuring Sufjan Stevens, his bandmate in the side project Sisyphus. You don’t hear much of Sufjan’s voice on the track, but he has significantly altered the beat. Check out both versions of “Dennehy” below.

