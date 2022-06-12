Killers Fans Dropped A 67-Year-Old Crowdsurfer, But He Got To Meet Brandon Flowers

During the Killers’ show in Manchester on Saturday, an older audience member was dropped by fans while attempting to crowdsurf. Brandon Flowers paused the show to check on him: “Who drops a guy? Who dropped him? Is he OK? His head’s bleeding a bit, let’s take care of him.” The cameras at the show then cut to the concertgoer, who we soon find out is apparently named Billy and is 67 years old.

Flowers came down from the stage to talk with him, and he’s alright. After Flowers got back to the mic, he joked: “I said, ‘Billy, what are you doing?’ And you know what he said? He said: ‘I’m enjoying meself.” Here’s some video and photos from the incident:

Billy the crowd surfer at The Killers tonight in Manchester🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Yr58toyH0g — lawrie bacon (@lawriebacon) June 11, 2022

Billy don’t be a hero! Billy stole the show from @thekillers tonight. Crowd surfing at the front of the crowd. They dropped him. @BFlowers24 stopped the show to get him rescued and some first aid. Billy is 67 years young. Living his best life! #Billy #Killers #Blossoms pic.twitter.com/QXLBTRKnUq — Diane Noakes (@Dylonicus) June 11, 2022

