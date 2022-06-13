Watch Coldplay Cover Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women, Pt. 1” With Kelly Rowland
Coldplay are currently on tour in support of their latest album Music Of The Spheres, and since the band started making their way around America a few weeks ago, they’ve been bringing out some special guests. Bruce Springsteen performed two songs with them at a show in New Jersey last week, and the night before that they had Kylie Minogue out on stage. At their show in Atlanta on Saturday night, Coldplay brought out Kelly Rowland for a cover of Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women, Pt. 1.” Check out video below.