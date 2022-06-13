Watch Coldplay Cover Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women, Pt. 1” With Kelly Rowland

News June 13, 2022 10:17 AM By James Rettig
0

Watch Coldplay Cover Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women, Pt. 1” With Kelly Rowland

News June 13, 2022 10:17 AM By James Rettig
0

Coldplay are currently on tour in support of their latest album Music Of The Spheres, and since the band started making their way around America a few weeks ago, they’ve been bringing out some special guests. Bruce Springsteen performed two songs with them at a show in New Jersey last week, and the night before that they had Kylie Minogue out on stage. At their show in Atlanta on Saturday night, Coldplay brought out Kelly Rowland for a cover of Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women, Pt. 1.” Check out video below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Justin Bieber Concerts Cancelled Due To Facial Paralysis

3 days ago 0

Watch Halsey Cover “Running Up That Hill” At Gov Ball

1 day ago 0

Watch Alicia Keys Cover The Smiths’ “This Charming Man” With Johnny Marr

1 day ago 0

The 10 Best Kate Bush Songs

5 days ago 0

“Astonished” Kate Bush Shares Statement About Latest “Running Up That Hill” Chart Success

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest