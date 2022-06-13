Lizzo Removes Ableist Slur From “Grrrls” After Criticism

Earlier today, we posted about how Lizzo had been getting social-media backlash for her latest Special single, “Grrrls,” due to a lyric in the song using an ableist term. On the track, Lizzo says, “Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag / Do you see this shit? I’ma sp*z.” Some social-media users called that term an “ableist slur” about people with cerebral palsy and have been asking Lizzo to remove the word from the song. Now, Lizzo has shared a statement saying that she’s changed the lyrics to “Grrrls.”

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song “Grrrls,” Lizzo began. “Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language. As a fat Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me, so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally, or in my case, unintentionally). I’m proud to say there’s a new version of “Grrrls” with a lyric change. This is the result of me listening and taking action. As an influential artist, I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world. Xoxo, Lizzo”

The updated version is out now: