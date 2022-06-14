Watch MUNA Play “Kind Of Girl” On Fallon

For the last several months, LA trio MUNA have been in rollout mode for their new self-titled album. Things actually started way back in September, when they dropped their Phoebe Bridgers collab “Silk Chiffon.” Things officially kicked off in March with “Anything But Me,” and since then we’ve also heard “Kind Of Girl” and “Home By Now.” (Earlier this month, the band also shared a Britney Spears cover.) MUNA finally arrives next week, and we’ll have more to say about it then. But for now, the rollout tour continues with a stop by Fallon.

Last night, MUNA returned to late night to perform “Kind Of Girl.” While the studio version is already a calmer moment amongst the album’s dancier tracks, live the song felt ever so slightly more country-fied, with Katie Gavin hinting at a slight twang at times. Compared to the strutting performance of “Anything But Me” on Ellen in April, this is a bit more straightforward, but also gives the band a chance to show their versatility. Check it out below.