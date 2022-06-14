Gunna Shares Letter From Jail: “I Am Innocent”

News June 14, 2022 11:41 AM By Tom Breihan
Last month, Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 others were charged in a 56-count RICO gang indictment. Prosecutors are claiming that Thug’s YSL label is actually a gang and that the rappers’ lyrics and social media posts constitute gang activity. Gunna, facing one count of a RICO violation, has been denied bond; his trial is set for next year. This past weekend, Thug and Gunna were both booked to perform at Hot 97 Summer Jam in New Jersey, and Thug sent a pre-recorded voice message that played over the Summer Jam screen. Today is Gunna’s 29th birthday, and he’s shared a message of his own from jail.

This morning, a post appeared on Gunna’s Instagram with this caption: “22 & 2, just a bed & a shower, no windows just walls. Can’t see or talk to anyone. I’m writing now & still praying everyday . I was raised to fight fire with water, even tho my country’s amendments have failed me! PROTECT BLACK ART!” In a typewritten letter, Gunna claims that he is “innocent” and “falsely accused,” and he vows to keep fighting against his charges:

Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams, I won’t stop being a good person, even if some unnamed and unknown accusers want the world to see me as a bad person. When I was free, I was good and kind to the community around me and, when I am released, I will do the same thing all over again.

Here’s Gunna’s letter:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeyfLE4rUJe/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

