Hear Three Songs From Psychic Ills & Gibby Haynes’ FRKWYS Album Nowhere In The Night

New Music June 14, 2022 12:33 PM By Chris DeVille
0

After the great Brooklyn psych band Psychic Ills toured with fellow Texas natives the Butthole Surfers in 2009, the former invited the latter’s Gibby Haynes to work with them on music for the FRKWYS series of collaborative albums. This led to a supremely trippy all-night recording session at the Brooklyn recording studio Monster Island in 2010 documenting six hours of improvisation. Now, two years after the death of Psychic Ills singer-guitarist Tres Warren, those recordings are coming out, pared down into album form.

The record, titled Nowhere In The Night, is billed as FRKWYS 4.5 — an extension of Psychic Ills’ contribution to the series, FRKWYS 4. Today they’re sharing three tracks from it, dark and murky explorations called “Clone,” “Lude,” and “Something Like That.” Hear all three below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “No Way”
02 “At Long Last”
03 “Clone”
04 “Schizo Fez”
05 “Shakin'”
06 “Lude”
07 “Something Like That”
08 “Where’s the Beginning?”

Nowhere In The Night is out now on limited edition LP and 7/29 digitally via RVNG. Purchase it here.

