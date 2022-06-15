Sun’s Signature – “Apples”

Sun’s Signature – “Apples”

Eva Vermandel

New Music June 15, 2022 10:29 AM By James Rettig
0

A few months back, we found out that Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser was gearing up to release her first new music in 13 years under the name Sun’s Signature, a collaborative project with Damon Reece. The Sun’s Signature EP is out physically this weekend for Record Store Day, with a digital release to follow next month, and today Fraser and Reece are sharing a new single from it called “Apples,” which follows the previously shared “Underwater” and “Golden Air.” Check it out below.

The Sun’s Signature EP is out 6/18 physically via Partisan Records; its digital release is on 7/29.

