The Bristol, UK bedroom-pop troupe Pet Shimmers released the A-side from their new 7″, “Sonder,” back in April, with an endorsement from Pavement’s Bob Nastanovich, who’s releasing it on his Brokers Tip label. The B-side “Edgelord” has arrived today. It’s a character sketch about the titular archetype, a guy who loves to provoke with transgressive takes, and it plays out over almost five minutes of woozy, ambitious lo-fi rock topped off with drowsy vocals that strike a contrast with the music’s epic scope. Listen below.

<a href="https://petshimmers.bandcamp.com/album/sonder-edgelord">Sonder / Edgelord by Pet Shimmers</a>

The physical edition of the “Sonder” b/w “Edgelord” 7″ is out 7/15 on Brokers Tip and can be purchased here.