Watch Phoebe Bridgers Play Fallon In A Football Uniform

Phoebe Bridgers’ Punisher came out just about two years ago. (Two years ago tomorrow, in fact.) But Bridgers is never far from view. Just recently, she covered Springsteen in Asbury Park and contributed the song “Sidelines” to Hulu’s Conversations With Friends adaptation, plus we’re still waiting to hear her Carpenters cover from the forthcoming Minions 2 soundtrack. Bridgers is currently on tour — which will include a stop opening for the Rolling Stones. She’s in the midst of a three-night run in New York, and found some time to swing by Fallon while she was in town.

Bridgers’ latest TV appearance features her performing “Sidelines.” The band have tweaked their skeleton costumes into football uniforms, and while the studio version of “Sidelines” features some synths and beats, the Fallon performance was a much airier and stripped down version — just Bridgers singing over some gentle piano and backed by several string players.

Watch below.