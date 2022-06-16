The Libertines Announce 20th Anniversary Up The Bracket Show And Reissue

In October of 2002, the Libertines released their debut album Up The Bracket. At the same time that the garage rock revival was in full swing across the ocean in New York, Up The Bracket helped usher in a new era of British rock music in the wake of Britpop and post-Britpop. Even if you don’t necessarily hear about the Libertines that much anymore, it was a massive deal at the time. And, accordingly, the band is set to honor the 20th anniversary of Up The Bracket.

Today, the Libertines have announced both a 20th anniversary performance and reissue for the album. The gig will take place on 7/23 at OVO Arena Wembley; the Cribs and the Paddingtons are supporting. The Libertines are going to play Up The Bracket in full at that concert, plus favorites from across their career otherwise. The poster promises “shows” plural, but so far this seems to be the main concert on the Libertines’ summer run specifically dedicated to Up The Bracket.

The band has also announced a big deluxe reissue of the album. There’ll be a remastered edition of Up The Bracket, alongside 65 previously unreleased recordings including demos, live performances, etc. There are quite a few variations on the reissue package, and you can check them all out here.

The Libertines will play 'Up The Bracket' in full plus a career spanning set of Singles and B sides on 23rd July at Wembley and we're thrilled to be joined by dear friends @thecribs @ThePaddingtons @LouisDunford and @DJAmazonica.https://t.co/a52BW74Lja#UPTHEBRACKET20 pic.twitter.com/6IY3q2l932 — Libertines (@libertines) June 16, 2022

The Up The Bracket anniversary reissue is out 10/21 via Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.