Livestream Pharrell’s Something In The Water Fest Feat. Clipse, Justin Timberlake, SZA, & More

The second installment of Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival kicks off today. After moving the event away from Virginia Beach — citing “toxic energy” and the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch — Pharrell’s now set to take over DC this weekend. The lineup is impressive, featuring Usher, Tyler, The Creator, Run The Jewels, Pusha T, Thundercat, Rae Sremmurd, Roddy Ricch, Saba, Skepta, slowthai, Denzel Curry, Calvin Harris, Dave Matthews Band, Tierra Whack, Syd, Teyana Taylor, JID, Lil Uzi Vert, and more.

In the center was always Pharrell & Phriends with the promise of “some people we can’t announce.” Those special guests ended up including a reunited Clipse, Justin Timberlake, and SZA. There’s a whole to check out this weekend, and if you aren’t able to go to DC, you can watch Something In The Water from home.

Starting at 3PM ET today, Amazon Music will stream the festival, both on its app and via their Twitch channel. Check it out below, where you can also find the daily schedule.