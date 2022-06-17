If you’ve heard the new Drake album, then maybe you’ve been forced to consider the idea that it’s really not so easy for a singing-ass rapper to make a compelling album of moody electronic pop songs. So maybe we all owe some extra attention to 070 Shake, the Kanye West protege from New Jersey who managed exactly that a couple of weeks ago. Shake’s new album You Can’t Kill Me doesn’t really go for the same sounds that Drake chases Honestly, Nevermind, but it does find effective ways to showcase Shake’s voice amid all this futuristic production. Fortunately, 070 Shake was the musical guest on last night’s Tonight Show, so that contrast suddenly feels a little more stark.

Shake didn’t give her performance in the Fallon studio. Instead, she sang “Skin And Bones” on a cool soundstage setup. She’s the only person on camera, and she spends much of the track singing against a cold, dramatic white backdrop. When the song’s beat switches up, so does the color scheme. It all looks cool, and it all serves to highlight Shake herself. She’s a truly striking presence. Watch it happen below.

You Can’t Kill Me is out now on .O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings.