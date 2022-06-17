Lil Nas X is in the Songwriters Hall Of Fame. As Billboard reports, young Montero received the Hal David Starlight Award at Thursday’s ceremony at the Marriott Marquis in New York. The award recognizes “gifted songwriters who are at an apex in their careers,” which certainly applies to LNX, who at age 23 has already logged three #1 hits and two more in the top 10, starting with the record-breaking “Old Town Road” and continuing through his smash debut album Montero.

“I didn’t write a speech,” Lil Nas X told the audience. “This award means a lot to me for the simple fact that somehow, I keep doing things and it keeps working. Thank you, universe. I don’t have any kids in the audience, or a wife, or in my case a husband to say thank you to, but thank you to my imaginary husband and kids. I hope to be back. I will, I will, in 40, 30 years. Much love to you guys.” Other honorees at the event included Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox & Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, the Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of the Neptunes, Rick Nowels, William “Mickey” Stevenson, and Paul Williams, who received the Johnny Mercer Award for previous inductees “having established a history of outstanding creative works.”

In perhaps more exciting news, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter was spotted in a video Lil Nas X posted from the studio. That pairing opens up lots of intriguing possibilities in its own right, but when you tease out the connections from there, the mind reels: How about LNX and Pharrell? Nile Rodgers? The Weeknd? Arcade Fire? OK, maybe he shouldn’t collaborate with Arcade Fire, but I’m guessing he’d find a way to make it work.