Nightlands – “Stare Into The Sun”

Charlie Boss

New Music June 21, 2022 10:36 AM By James Rettig
0

Next month, the War On Drugs’ Dave Hartley is releasing his first new Nightlands album in five years, Moonshine. He’s shared the title track and “No Kiss For The Lonely” from it so far, and today he’s back with another one called “Stare Into The Sun.”

“The spark for this song started when I heard ‘Human Nature’ (from Thriller) at a gas station,” Hartley explained. “The chords in the intro of that tune activated something in my heart and I wanted to write something with similar modulating chords. There’s some surrealism happening here. Hundreds of vocals overdubbed creating an uncanny, fractured gospel vibe. The lyrics stand in contrast to the overall vibe, though: it’s a lush, melancholy song about pure anger. I love the arpeggiating synth solo in the break and I’m proud of the way the lyrics poured out. It didn’t feel like composition, it felt like therapy.”

Listen to it below.

Moonshine is out 7/15 via Western Vinyl.

