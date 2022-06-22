Watch Roger Waters Bring “Another Brick In The Wall” To Colbert

This summer, Roger Waters will embark on his latest tour. It’s called This Is Not A Drill, and will take place in-the-round at a bunch of giant venues around America. Last night, he stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote it.

While Colbert introduces the performance as a medley of “The Happiest Days Of Our Lives” and “Another Brick In The Wall Pts. 2 & 3,” that’s actually the classic rock radio standard version that everyone just calls “Another Brick In The Wall.” Now, Waters has played that song a lot. But on Colbert, he sounded pretty great, and there was a proper amount of groove and fire behind the performance. To be honest, it made me actually want to see Waters’ endless touring behind all the old Pink Floyd hits.

Check it out below.

