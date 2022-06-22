The great UK hardcore band Big Cheese features members of other bands like Chubby And The Gang and Higher Power. Since those other bands have pretty busy touring and recording schedules, Big Cheese don’t actually get to do that much. This weekend, though, Big Cheese will play the ridiculously stacked hardcore-centric Outbreak Festival in Manchester — seriously, look at this lineup — and now they’ve got a new song out in the world.

Big Cheese’s new song isn’t actually theirs. Instead, it’s a cover of “We Don’t Want The Last Laugh,” the title track of an EP that the Florida hardcore band Dominant Force released in 2018. Usually, when hardcore bands cover other hardcore bands’ songs, they dig deep in the archives and go for the classics. But Dominant Force may or may not still be active — their last record came out in 2019 — and they’re labelmates with Big Cheese at Triple B. But “We Don’t Want The Last Laugh” sounds classic. The Dominant Force original is thrashed-out ripper. Big Cheese’s cover is lo-fi and immediate, and frontman Razor Hardwick snarls the shit out it.

This cover follows Big Cheese’s great pre-pandemic 2020 album Punishment Park, as well as the one-off single “Discrown” and the brief 2021 EP Anymore For Anymore? Below, check out the Big Cheese cover and the Dominant Force original.

<a href="https://bigcheesehc.bandcamp.com/track/we-don-t-want-the-last-laugh">We Don’t Want The Last Laugh by Big Cheese</a>