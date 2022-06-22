Big Cheese – “We Don’t Want The Last Laugh” (Dominant Force Cover)

New Music June 22, 2022 9:22 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Big Cheese – “We Don’t Want The Last Laugh” (Dominant Force Cover)

New Music June 22, 2022 9:22 AM By Tom Breihan
0

The great UK hardcore band Big Cheese features members of other bands like Chubby And The Gang and Higher Power. Since those other bands have pretty busy touring and recording schedules, Big Cheese don’t actually get to do that much. This weekend, though, Big Cheese will play the ridiculously stacked hardcore-centric Outbreak Festival in Manchester — seriously, look at this lineup — and now they’ve got a new song out in the world.

Big Cheese’s new song isn’t actually theirs. Instead, it’s a cover of “We Don’t Want The Last Laugh,” the title track of an EP that the Florida hardcore band Dominant Force released in 2018. Usually, when hardcore bands cover other hardcore bands’ songs, they dig deep in the archives and go for the classics. But Dominant Force may or may not still be active — their last record came out in 2019 — and they’re labelmates with Big Cheese at Triple B. But “We Don’t Want The Last Laugh” sounds classic. The Dominant Force original is thrashed-out ripper. Big Cheese’s cover is lo-fi and immediate, and frontman Razor Hardwick snarls the shit out it.

This cover follows Big Cheese’s great pre-pandemic 2020 album Punishment Park, as well as the one-off single “Discrown” and the brief 2021 EP Anymore For Anymore? Below, check out the Big Cheese cover and the Dominant Force original.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Duke Deuce & Glorilla’s “Just Say That” Video Is A Berserk Masterpiece

5 days ago 0

80 Artists Pick Their Favorite Paul McCartney Song For His 80th Birthday

1 week ago 0

Louis Theroux Discusses His Viral TikTok Rap “Jiggle Jiggle”

5 days ago 0

Drake On Honestly, Nevermind Reaction: “It’s All Good If You Don’t Get It Yet”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest