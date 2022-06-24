Hear New Birdsong-Inspired Songs From Elvis Costello, Flaming Lips, Jeff Tweedy, & More On For The Birds Vol. II

New Music June 24, 2022 12:14 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The second installment of Randall Poster’s five-volume, 242-song, birdsong-inspired compilation For The Birds is upon us. Arriving a month after Vol. 1, which featured such talents as Beach House, Beck, Nick Cave, and Karen O, today’s offering includes new music from artists such as Jeff Tweedy, Elvis Costello, Dan Deacon, Eleanor Friedberger, the Flaming Lips, Olivia Chaney, Inara George, Mary Lattimore, Yo-Yo Ma, Stephen Merritt, Van Dyke Parks, Hania Rani, Shearwater, Isabella Summers, Very Nice Person, Andrew Wyatt, plus spoken-word pieces from Bob Balaban, Bobby Cannavale, Jonathan Franzen, Jeff Goldblum, Robert Pattinson (recorded in the Batsuit?), Jorie Graham, Natasha Lyonne, Matthew McConaughey, Lorrie Moore, and Alice Waters.

Below, check out the new tracks plus a performance video by Yo-Yo Ma.

