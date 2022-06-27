The BET Awards went down last night, and the big moment of the night was the presentation of this year’s lifetime achievement award to Diddy. The ceremony featured a huge medley of hits from Diddy and past collaborators like Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, the Lox, Lil Kim, Shyne, Busta Rhymes, and Faith Evans. Babyface made a speech, and so did Kanye West, who put in a surprise appearance and who looked weird as hell.

Kanye West hit the stage last night looking like an inflated invisible man, or like that I Think You Should Leave hidden-camera sketch come to life. Kanye was completely covered in way too much stuff — mask, googles, hat, gloves, enormous leather hoodie. He spoke for five and a half minutes, and a couple of minutes in, I wondered whether he regretted wearing all that stuff. But Kanye still got off some memorable quotes. He talked about idolizing the whole Bad Boy movement in the ’90s and called Diddy his “favorite artist.” West also said, “I go to him for advice to this day. He inspires so many of my life choices, my wife choices.” And West also said that he didn’t really want to be here: “I took a little hiatus. I said I want to declare myself legally dead for a year.” Here’s his speech:

During his own speech, Diddy announced that he would donate a million dollars to Howard University, the school that he was attending when he went to work for Uptown Records. Here’s the big all-star 13-minute Diddy tribute, featuring a whole lot of Diddy himself:

There were some other big moments, too. Lil Nas X wasn’t at the show; he was mad enough at being shut out of nominations that he released his diss track “Late To Da Party” a few days before the show. Lil Nas X’s collaborator Jack Harlow was on the show, though, and he wore a Lil Nas X shirt on the red carpet. Harlow performed with DJ Drama, Lil Wayne, and Brandy, who recreated the much-discussed freestyle where she pretty much buried Harlow on his “First Class” beat.

Latto performed her hit “Big Energy,” and she got her own ’90s-superstar surprise guest. Since “Big Energy” samples Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy,” Mariah herself joined Latto onstage. So did YDB, the song of “Fantasy” remix rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Last night’s show didn’t often get political, but Janelle Monaé, giving the first performance of the night, held up the middle finger to the camera and said, “Fuck you, Supreme Court.” BET also included Roe Vs. Wade in its in memoriam segment.

The show also had performance from people like Lizzo, Fireboy DML, Doechii, Chloë, Giveon, and Chance The Rapper with Joey Badass.