Superorganism – “Into The Sun” (Feat. Stephen Malkmus, Gen Hoshino, & Pi Ja Ma)

Jack Bridgland

New Music June 28, 2022 9:23 AM By James Rettig
0

Superorganism – “Into The Sun” (Feat. Stephen Malkmus, Gen Hoshino, & Pi Ja Ma)

Jack Bridgland

New Music June 28, 2022 9:23 AM By James Rettig
0

Superorganism are still a couple weeks out from the release of their sophomore album World Wide Pop. They’ve shared four singles from it already — “Teenager,” “It’s Raining,” “crushed.zip,” and “On & On” — and today they’re back with a fifth and final one, “Into The Sun.” It features actor and musician Gen Hoshino and cameos from Stephen Malkmus and Pi Ja Ma, both of whom appear on other tracks from the album.

“The whole record is all about combining different worlds and scales, so it was a real thrill to be able to mix Gen into a track with Malkmus and Pi Ja Ma,” the band’s Harry said in a statement. “It’s a carefree song, somewhat about being in your own bubble, so bringing those French, American, and Japanese artists into that world reconnects the SuperO universe with these other bubbles – a bit of a multiverse!” Orono adds: “It all came together super naturally, a cute little lovebug song moment.”

Check out a video for the track below.

World Wide Pop is out 7/15 via Domino.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Dave Grohl & Bruce Springsteen Join Paul McCartney Onstage At Glastonbury

3 days ago 0

Depeche Mode Share Statement About Andy Fletcher’s Death

1 day ago 0

Watch Gin Blossoms, Toad The Wet Sprocket, & Barenaked Ladies Cover Traveling Wilburys’ “Handle With Care”

3 days ago 0

Tracii Guns Played An Entire L.A. Guns Show From Backstage Bathroom

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: R. Kelly & Céline Dion’s “I’m Your Angel”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest