Metallica Respond To Stranger Things “Master Of Puppets” Scene

Warning: This article includes vague spoilers about the final episodes of Stranger Things season 4.

Having sent Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” back up the charts earlier this season, Stranger Things deployed another iconic ’80s track near the end of its fourth season. A pivotal moment in the season finale features metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) playing Metallica’s “Master Of Puppets” on guitar, including some serious shredding worthy of Kirk Hammett. Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo recently pointed out that his teenage son Tye — who played bass for Korn as a 12-year-old and more recently formed the band Suspect208 with other children of rock stars — recorded guitar tracks for the scene with an assist from Hammett. And now Metallica as a whole have issued a statement on their inclusion in the show.

The statement includes such phrases as “beyond psyched” and “totally blown away” and “extremely well done” and “incredible honor,” and you can read it below:

The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that? It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.

In his own post, Rob Trujillo wrote, “**Spoiler Alert** That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye! Stranger Things finale shredding it on ‘Master of Puppets’ and big thanks to @kirkhammett on helping!”

Check out footage of the scene below, and again, this is actual footage from the final episode of Stranger Things season 4 and you definitely will be spoiled by watching it.