The Veldt’s “Check Out Your Mind” Cover Takes Curtis Mayfield Into The Realm Of Shoegaze

New Music July 6, 2022 11:51 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The Veldt’s “Check Out Your Mind” Cover Takes Curtis Mayfield Into The Realm Of Shoegaze

New Music July 6, 2022 11:51 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The Raleigh and NYC-based rock band the Veldt have been around since 1986. At the peak of the Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill area’s ascent to “next Seattle” status, they were championed by no less a shoegaze authority than Robin Guthrie, and they’re still coming up with fresh, fascinating ideas well into their fourth decade.

The next single from the Veldt’s forthcoming album Entropy Is The Mainline To God is a cover the title track from the Impressions’ 1970 album Check Out Your Mind! Whereas the original is a prime example of Curtis Mayfield’s rhythmically charged psychedelic soul, the Veldt’s cover transforms the song into shimmering shoegaze with an electronic undercurrent. They’ve packaged it on an EP designed as a precursor for the new album, which also includes two “Check Out Your Mind” remixes and a couple more songs. Delve into it below.

Related

31 Essential Shoegaze Tracks
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sony Removes Three Posthumous Michael Jackson Songs From Streaming Services Because Fans Think He Didn’t Sing On Them

2 days ago 0

The Strokes’ Julian Casablancas Responds To Concerns About Roskilde Performance

2 days ago 0

Metallica Respond To Stranger Things “Master Of Puppets” Scene

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Cher’s “Believe”

3 days ago 0

Killer Mike – “Run” (Feat. Young Thug)

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest