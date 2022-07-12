This week Interpol are releasing their long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s Marauder. The Other Side Of Make-Believe is out on Friday, and already we’ve heard singles “Toni,” “Something Changed,” “Fables.” Also this week, Interpol are launching “Big Shot City” a global exhibition and pop-up shop in collaboration with photographer Atiba Jefferson and Brain Dead Clothing; it’s running July 15-17 in London and simultaneously takes place in Los Angeles, New York, Mexico City, and Tokyo. Now, Interpol has one more album single to share, “Gran Hotel,” which gets a music video directed by Malia James.

“The lyrics to Gran Hotel tell a story of grief and heartbreak, of a character processing loss,” says Paul Banks. “Working with a fantastic camera crew and with the help of two very talented actors, Malia created a powerful video that conveys the events that lead to that loss. It’s a work of art filled with mood and color that we are very proud to share with you.”

Watch below.

The Other Side Of Make-Believe is out 7/15 on Matador. Pre-order it here.