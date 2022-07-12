Alien Boy – “Wondering Still”

In 2021, the Portland band Alien Boy released a really solid album called Don’t Know What I Am, which included “The Way I Feel,” one of my personal favorite songs of the year. Today, they’re back with their first new track since then, “Wondering Still,” which is a jam. Here’s the band’s Sonia Weber on it:

‘Wondering Still’ exists after 2 am, when all the funniest shit happens. When you’re out partying and it brings you this weird sometimes false clarity about what you should be doing with your life. All of a sudden you’re remembering every need you’ve ever had, every person you ever thought you loved, and everything just feels so clear but it never really is. You’re just drunk, leaning to stay awake, totally locked onto some conversation and wondering still. We were trying to capture that uncertainty and how hot and fun it can be, even when it’s kinda harsh in the light of the next day.

Listen below.

“Wondering Still” is out now via Get Better Records.