July 12, 2022
Reunited Screamo Greats Gospel Go Full Prog On New 21-Minute Song

By Chris DeVille
“Pulling a Mars Volta,” I guess you’d call it. After returning in May with their first album in 17 years, The Loser, screamo greats Gospel have now released a song that lasts more than half that project’s 40-minute runtime. Its title is long, too: “MVDM: The Magical Volumes Vol​.​1: The Magick Volume Of Dark Madder Or Magic Volume Of Dark Matter Or Just Magic Volume.” Clocking in at more than 21 minutes, the song shifts shapes several times over. You like riffs? Below, feast yourself on some riffs.

And here’s The Loser too:

