Sam Gendel – “Uroko (鱗, fish scales)”

New Music July 12, 2022 2:22 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Sam Gendel – “Uroko (鱗, fish scales)”

New Music July 12, 2022 2:22 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Jazz multi-instrumentalist Sam Gendel is extending his prolific 2022 run. So far this year he’s already released the expansive Superstore as well as LIVE A LITTLE, a fascinating full-length collab with his girlfriend’s 11-year-old sister, Antonia Cytrynowicz. Now he has announced blueblue, a new 14-song collection on which every track is named for a pattern within the traditional Japanese embroidery style of sashiko. A press release explains: “Developed during the Edo period, sashiko involves reinforcing indigo-dyed cloth with white cotton thread. Sashiko pieces (traditionally clothes), are both functional and decorative, distinguished by their palimpsests of blue gradients, and the bright contrast of the white stitchwork.”

Gendel recorded blueblue on his own during a cabin retreat to Oregon, with Craig Weinrib adding drums later on. Our first sample of this process, “Uroko (鱗, fish scales),” is out now. Listen below.

blueblue is out 10/14 via Leaving.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Cardi B Uses Mic To Fend Off Fan At Wireless Fest

4 days ago 0

Watch The Reunited Porno For Pyros Play “Wishing Well” & “Cursed Male” For The First Time In 25 Years

5 days ago 0

Frank Ocean Shares Unreleased Music Via Blonded Radio On Channel Orange‘s 10th Anniversary

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love”

2 days ago 0

The Strokes Let A Fan Sing “Ode To The Mets” For Them And Judged Her Performance: “An E For Effort”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest