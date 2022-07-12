Jazz multi-instrumentalist Sam Gendel is extending his prolific 2022 run. So far this year he’s already released the expansive Superstore as well as LIVE A LITTLE, a fascinating full-length collab with his girlfriend’s 11-year-old sister, Antonia Cytrynowicz. Now he has announced blueblue, a new 14-song collection on which every track is named for a pattern within the traditional Japanese embroidery style of sashiko. A press release explains: “Developed during the Edo period, sashiko involves reinforcing indigo-dyed cloth with white cotton thread. Sashiko pieces (traditionally clothes), are both functional and decorative, distinguished by their palimpsests of blue gradients, and the bright contrast of the white stitchwork.”

Gendel recorded blueblue on his own during a cabin retreat to Oregon, with Craig Weinrib adding drums later on. Our first sample of this process, “Uroko (鱗, fish scales),” is out now. Listen below.

<a href="https://samgendel.bandcamp.com/album/uroko-fish-scales">Uroko (鱗, fish scales) by Sam Gendel</a>

blueblue is out 10/14 via Leaving.