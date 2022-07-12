The committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol held a hearing today about the role of conspiracy theorists QAnon and far-right extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Jason Van Tatenhove, former spokesman for the Oath Keepers, testified before the House Committee and appeared to be wearing a Descendents T-shirt. Now, the Descendents have responded on Twitter, writing: “We completely disavow groups like the Oath Keepers and in no way condone their hateful ideology.”

“They may not like to call themselves a militia, but they are, they’re a violent militia,” Van Tatenhove testified about the Oath Keepers, which he joined in 2014 and was a part of for several years. “In my opinion, the Oath Keepers are a very dangerous organization.” Anyway, Twitter had some choice words for the former Oath Keeper, including comedian Chris Gethard, who tweeted, “Am I hallucinating that this Oath Keeper testifying before congress is wearing a Descendents t-shirt? I just had hernia surgery so this may be the painkillers.”

We completely disavow groups like the Oath Keepers and in no way condone their hateful ideology. — DESCENDENTS (@descendents) July 12, 2022

Am I hallucinating that this Oath Keeper testifying before congress is wearing a Descendents t-shirt? I just had hernia surgery so this may be the painkillers. — Chris Gethard (@ChrisGethard) July 12, 2022