This century, Rob Zombie has gone from kitsch-drunk arena-metal star to kitsch-drunk horror-cinema auteur. It’s been a surprisingly seamless transition. Thus far, Rob Zombie has directed 10 supremely nasty and gory retro-grindhouse movies, and some of them have been shockingly successful. Soon, the world will get to see Zombie’s 11th feature film, but this one will be a whole lot less nasty and gory. Zombie has directed the movie adaptation of The Munsters, the ’60s sitcom about a family of monsters, and it’ll be his first-ever PG-rated film. Today, we get a look at it.

Zombie’s version of The Munsters stars his wife and longtime collaborator Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster. Daniel Roebuck, another longtime Rob Zombie collaborator, plays the Count, Lily’s father, while Jeff Daniel Phillips, best-known for his time as a Geico caveman, is Herman Munster. The cast also includes Cassandra “Elvira” Peterson, Dee Wallace, and original Munsters stars Butch Patrick and Pat Priest.

Nobody has ever accused Rob Zombie of being especially on-purpose funny, but The Munsters looks like his version of a romantic comedy. It appears to tell the story of how Herman and Lily got together in the first place, which will involve a lot of elaborately decorated haunted-house sets and some light hijinks. The tone seems like an attempt to replicate the magic of the similarly themed ’90s Addams Family movies. Check out the trailer below.

For those of you speculating, wondering and assuming that @RobZombie's THE MUNSTERS would be dirty, violent and nasty… well, you are wrong. It’s all good down on Mockingbird Lane. pic.twitter.com/gglWWE0cEe — Rob Zombie Films (@RobZombieFilms) March 10, 2022

The Munsters opens in September. Read our We’ve Got A File On You feature on Rob Zombie here.