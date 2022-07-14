French hardcore noisemakers Birds In Row have announced their third full-length album, Gris Klein, which comes four years after their 2018 effort, We Already Lost The World. Gris Klein will be out Oct. 14 via Red Creek Recordings. It features the recent “Water Wings” and today’s explosive new single “Nympheas,” which is being billed as the lead single. The band calls it “an ode to those who keep fighting when we don’t have the energy to anymore, or never have had it, especially when facing political issues that are increasingly more visible.”

Written over COVID lockdown, Gris Klein is intended to reflect the political chaos of the last couple of years. At the same time, the band expresses optimism around community in a statement: “We really want people to know that they’re not alone, and that they can count on each other.”

Listen to “Nympheas” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Water Wings”

02 “Daltonians”

03 “Confettis”

04 “Noah”

05 “Cathedrals”

06 “Nympheas”

07 “Grisaille”

08 “Trompe l’oeil”

09 “Rodin”

10 “Winter, Yet.”

11 “Secession”

TOURDATES:

09/30 – Vitry-sur-Seine (FR) @ Festi’Val de Marne

10/01 – Rouen (FR) @ Le 106

10/02 – Esch-sur-Alzette (LU) @ Rockhal *

10/03 – Cologne (DE) @ Live Music Hall *

10/04 – Geneve (CH @ Alhambra *

10/05 – Toulouse (FR) @ Le Metronum *

10/06 – Biarritz (FR) @ Atabal *

10/07 – Barcelona (ES) @ AMFest *

10/08 – Madrid (ES) @ But *

10/09 – Porto (PT) @ Ampli Fest *

10/11 – Nantes (FR) @ Stereolux *

10/12 – Lille (FR) @ Aeronef *

10/13 – Strasbourg (FR) @ La Laiterie *

10/14 – Zwolle (NL) @ Hedon *

10/15 – Leipzig (DE) @ Felsenkeller *

10/16 – Wroclaw (PL) @ A2 *

10/17 – Budapest (HU) @ Durer Kert *

10/18 – Prague (CZ) @ Underdogs *

10/20 – Berlin (DE) @ Urban Spree

10/21 – Dortmund (DE) @ Trompete

10/22 – Darmstadt (DE) @ Oettinger Villa

10/23 – Neunkirchen (DE) @ Stummschen Reithalle

10/27 – Bordeaux (FR) @ Le Krakatoa

10/28 – Alençon (FR) @ La Luciole

11/03 – Amiens (FR) @ La Lune des Pirates

11/04 – Belfort (FR) @ La Poudrière

11/05 – Annecy (FR) @ Le Brise Glace

11/09 – Bruxelles (BE) @ Le Botanique

11/10 – Haarlemn (NL) @ Patronaat

11/11 – Leeuwarden (NL) @ Neushoorn

11/12 – Nijmegen (NL) @ Merleyn

11/17 – Poitiers (FR) @ Le Confort Moderne

11/18 – Vannes (FR) @ L’Echonova

11/19 – Quimper (FR) @ Novomax

11/23 – Fribourg (CH) @ Fri-Son

11/24 – Metz (FR) @ Les Trinitaires

11/25 – Tours (FR) @ Le Bateau Ivre

11/26 – Paris (FR) @ Le Trabendo

12/09 – Angoulême (FR) @ La Nef

* w/ Cult of Luna

Gris Klein is out 10/14 via Red Creek Recordings.