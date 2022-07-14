Birds In Row – “Nympheas”
French hardcore noisemakers Birds In Row have announced their third full-length album, Gris Klein, which comes four years after their 2018 effort, We Already Lost The World. Gris Klein will be out Oct. 14 via Red Creek Recordings. It features the recent “Water Wings” and today’s explosive new single “Nympheas,” which is being billed as the lead single. The band calls it “an ode to those who keep fighting when we don’t have the energy to anymore, or never have had it, especially when facing political issues that are increasingly more visible.”
Written over COVID lockdown, Gris Klein is intended to reflect the political chaos of the last couple of years. At the same time, the band expresses optimism around community in a statement: “We really want people to know that they’re not alone, and that they can count on each other.”
Listen to “Nympheas” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Water Wings”
02 “Daltonians”
03 “Confettis”
04 “Noah”
05 “Cathedrals”
06 “Nympheas”
07 “Grisaille”
08 “Trompe l’oeil”
09 “Rodin”
10 “Winter, Yet.”
11 “Secession”
TOURDATES:
09/30 – Vitry-sur-Seine (FR) @ Festi’Val de Marne
10/01 – Rouen (FR) @ Le 106
10/02 – Esch-sur-Alzette (LU) @ Rockhal *
10/03 – Cologne (DE) @ Live Music Hall *
10/04 – Geneve (CH @ Alhambra *
10/05 – Toulouse (FR) @ Le Metronum *
10/06 – Biarritz (FR) @ Atabal *
10/07 – Barcelona (ES) @ AMFest *
10/08 – Madrid (ES) @ But *
10/09 – Porto (PT) @ Ampli Fest *
10/11 – Nantes (FR) @ Stereolux *
10/12 – Lille (FR) @ Aeronef *
10/13 – Strasbourg (FR) @ La Laiterie *
10/14 – Zwolle (NL) @ Hedon *
10/15 – Leipzig (DE) @ Felsenkeller *
10/16 – Wroclaw (PL) @ A2 *
10/17 – Budapest (HU) @ Durer Kert *
10/18 – Prague (CZ) @ Underdogs *
10/20 – Berlin (DE) @ Urban Spree
10/21 – Dortmund (DE) @ Trompete
10/22 – Darmstadt (DE) @ Oettinger Villa
10/23 – Neunkirchen (DE) @ Stummschen Reithalle
10/27 – Bordeaux (FR) @ Le Krakatoa
10/28 – Alençon (FR) @ La Luciole
11/03 – Amiens (FR) @ La Lune des Pirates
11/04 – Belfort (FR) @ La Poudrière
11/05 – Annecy (FR) @ Le Brise Glace
11/09 – Bruxelles (BE) @ Le Botanique
11/10 – Haarlemn (NL) @ Patronaat
11/11 – Leeuwarden (NL) @ Neushoorn
11/12 – Nijmegen (NL) @ Merleyn
11/17 – Poitiers (FR) @ Le Confort Moderne
11/18 – Vannes (FR) @ L’Echonova
11/19 – Quimper (FR) @ Novomax
11/23 – Fribourg (CH) @ Fri-Son
11/24 – Metz (FR) @ Les Trinitaires
11/25 – Tours (FR) @ Le Bateau Ivre
11/26 – Paris (FR) @ Le Trabendo
12/09 – Angoulême (FR) @ La Nef
* w/ Cult of Luna
Gris Klein is out 10/14 via Red Creek Recordings.